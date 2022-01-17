KTM RC 990 previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Austrian automaker KTM is expected to unveil its RC 990 motorbike by late 2023. In the latest development, a test mule of the bike has been spied for the first time, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have fairings similar to the RC16 MotoGP model, a windscreen, a high-mounted exhaust, and Brembo Stylema brake calipers, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

The KTM RC 990 will be a sporty-looking motorcycle that is tipped to offer incredible performance and lots of features.

Once it goes official, the competition in the premium two-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent. If it is introduced on our shores, it should attract a lot of buyers who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity.

Design The bike will have black wheels and a projector headlight

The KTM RC 990 will sit on a chassis similar to the 890 Duke and have fairings with vents, a raised windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a high-mounted upswept exhaust. The bike will pack a digital instrument console, a projector headlamp, and ride on designer blacked-out wheels. Its kerb weight and fuel storage capacity will be disclosed later.

Information The 890 Duke is fueled by a 114hp, 889cc engine

The engine and power figures of the KTM RC 990 are currently unavailable. However, for reference, the 890 Duke runs on an 889cc, fuel-injected engine that makes 114hp/92Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It will get inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the KTM RC 990 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by WP Apex inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information KTM RC 990: Availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the KTM RC 990 will be disclosed at the time of its unveiling. Moreover, it is unclear whether the sports bike will be introduced in India.