2022 KTM 390 Adventure debuts in US; India launch soon

Austrian automaker KTM has finally launched the 2022 iteration of its 390 Adventure motorcycle in the US. It should be introduced soon in India, too. As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look and gets a TFT instrument cluster as well as an adjustable windscreen. It is powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 42.3hp of power.

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure broke cover in the international markets in December last year and should be introduced on our shores in the coming weeks.

The motorbike looks sporty and offers decent performance as well as multiple riding aids. Once it arrives here, the competition in the market will be raised. It will also attract quite a few buyers.

Design The bike has a charging socket and cast aluminium wheels

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure sits on a steel trellis frame and has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, handguards, and an adjustable windscreen. The bike packs a full-LED lighting setup, a 12V charging port, a TFT instrument cluster with support for turn-by-turn navigation, and rides on 5-spoke cast aluminium wheels. It is available in two new shades.

Information It runs on a 42hp, 373cc engine

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure is fueled by a 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 42.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, the new KTM 390 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 KTM 390 Adventure: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 version of the KTM 390 Adventure sports a price figure of $6,600 (around Rs. 4.9 lakh). Its pricing and availability details in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch.