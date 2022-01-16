2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250, with new colors, breaks cover

2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250, with new colors, breaks cover

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 16, 2022, 09:59 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki reveals its 2022 Versys-X 250 motorbike (Photo credit: BikeWale)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the 2022 iteration of the Versys-X 250 motorbike in its home country. It will be up for grabs from next month. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler offers new adventure-oriented components like 17-liter metal panniers and a center stand as standard. It runs on a 249cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 33hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Versys-X 250 is Kawasaki's smallest adventure bike. By giving it new accessories and color options, the brand wants to raise its demand in the Japanese market.

The vehicle would not arrive on our shores. However, if it does find its way here, the competition in the ADV two-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The bike is available in two dual-tone shades

Photo credit: BikeWale

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, pillion grab rail, upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, and handguards. The motorcycle packs an engine guard, a power socket, a center stand, two 17-liter metal panniers, and rides on spoked wheels shod in dual-purpose tires. It is available in Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Ocean Blue/Pearl Robotic White shades.

Information It is fueled by a 33hp, 249cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 draws power from a 249cc, liquid-cooled, 180-degree, parallel-twin engine. The mill generates a maximum power of 33hp at 11,500rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 adventure motorbike is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and another disc on the rear wheel. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Kawasaki Versys-X 250: Availability

Kawasaki is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Versys-X 250 bike in Japan. However, it is clear that the vehicle will not be introduced on our shores.