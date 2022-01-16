CFMoto 250 CL-X, with sporty looks, goes official

Jan 16, 2022

CFMoto unveils its 250 CL-X neo-retro motorbike (Photo credit: CFMoto)

Chinese automaker CFMoto has unveiled its 250 CL-X motorbike for the international markets. It might be introduced in India later. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a neo-retro look and offers a digital instrument cluster as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 27.6hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CFMoto 250 CL-X is a younger sibling of the 700 CL-X and offers the perfect combination of good looks and excellent performance. It should be quite popular with customers in China and other markets, too.

If the model proves to be a success in global markets, it might be introduced on our shores. It will certainly raise the competition in India's two-wheeler segment.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and side-mounted exhaust

Photo credit: CFMoto

The CFMoto 250 CL-X has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat with a ribbed pattern, a side-mounted exhaust, a slipper clutch, LED DRL, and a round headlight as well as mirrors. It flaunts a dual-tone paint job. The mid-capacity neo-retro motorcycle packs an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is fueled by a 28hp, 250cc engine

Under the hood, the CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro bike draws power from a 250cc, single-cylinder engine. The mill churns out a maximum power of 27.6hp and a peak torque of 22Nm.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the CFMoto 250 CL-X motorbike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information CFMoto 250 CL-X: Availability

The CFMoto 250 CL-X will initially be up for grabs in China followed by its debut in the global markets. However, no details related to its availability in India have been disclosed.