BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay goes official with striking looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 27, 2022, 01:48 pm 2 min read

BMW reveals its X2 Edition GoldPlay SUV (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has revealed its X2 Edition GoldPlay SUV in the European market. Its production will start in March. As for the highlights, the car flaunts extensive cosmetic updates both inside and out. It offers a long list of equipment, including LED headlights with integrated bad weather lights as standard. The car is available with a choice of multiple engines.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BMW X2 is a good-looking model with excellent features. By introducing the GoldPlay version, the company wants to boost its sales in the Old Continent.

If the four-wheeler makes its way to India, a lot of buyers are likely to consider it. The competition in the luxury SUV segment will also be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car flaunts a kidney grille and 20-inch wheels

The BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay sports a gold-colored finish on the kidney grille surround and mirror caps along with gold accents on the sides and wheels. It is available in an exclusive San Remo Green metallic shade. A blacked-out treatment is visible on the mesh grille, window surrounds, and inserts in the bumpers. LED headlights and 19/20-inch M aerodynamic wheels are also offered.

Information Multiple powertrain options are available

BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay is available in 10 drive variants including the M35i. It packs a 306hp, 4-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo technology, an 8-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox, xDrive all-wheel-drive system, and an M Sport differential at the front axle.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a head-up display and M sport seats

BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay has a luxurious cabin with gold trim on the door sills, a geometric pattern on the door panels and passenger side dashboard, M sport seats with prominent side bolsters, and 2-zone automatic climate control. It houses a full-color head-up display and a 'free-standing' 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, and Collision Warning ensure the passengers' safety.

Information BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay: Pricing

The pricing details of the BMW X2 Edition GoldPlay are yet to be disclosed. However, when it arrives in the US, it should carry a significant premium over the standard X2 which begins at $36,600 (around Rs. 27.5 lakh).