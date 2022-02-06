Auto

Peugeot Django 125 previewed in spy shots; design revealed

Peugeot Django 125 previewed in spy shots; design revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 06, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Peugeot Django 125 found testing in India (Photo credit: Peugeot)

French automaker Peugeot is expected to launch its Django 125 scooter in India soon. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been found testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a single-piece seat, a rectangular instrument cluster, a boxy headlight, and a side-mounted exhaust, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Peugeot Django 125 is already up for grabs in the international markets. It is a decent-looking vehicle with great performance and should attract a lot of buyers in India.

When the vehicle arrives here, the competition in the market will be raised. It will take on rivals such as the Vespa SXL 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid.

Design The scooter will have an LED headlight and 12-inch wheels

The Peugeot Django 125 will have a retro-styled look, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a lengthy single-piece seat, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter will pack a boxy LED headlight, a rectangular instrument cluster, and shall ride on blacked-out 12-inch alloy wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight will be disclosed at the time of its launch.

Information It will run on an 11hp, 125cc engine

In India, the Peugeot Django 125 scooter will be powered by a BS6-compliant 125cc air-cooled engine. In the UK, the mill generates a maximum power of 11.24hp and a peak torque of 11.2Nm.

Safety It will get telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Peugeot Django 125 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It should also get ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Peugeot Django 125: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Peugeot Django 125 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is tipped to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).