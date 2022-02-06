2022 Yamaha NMAX 155 arrives in two new shades
Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced the 2022 version of its NMAX 155 scooter in Indonesia. It is available in two new shades. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears a sporty design and gets an LCD instrument cluster as well as all-LED illumination. It draws power from a 155cc liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 15.14hp.
Why does this story matter?
- The new Yamaha NMAX 155 offers the best combination of good looks and excellent performance. The introduction of new color options should raise its appeal in the Indonesian market.
- If the company decides to introduce the vehicle in India, the competition in the market will increase. A lot of buyers should also be interested in purchasing the two-wheeler.
The scooter has a stepped-up seat and alloy wheels
The new Yamaha NMAX 155 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The maxi-style scooter packs an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on sporty-looking alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in two new colors, namely Matte Green and Metallic Red.
It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine
The 2022 Yamaha NMAX 155 is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology that also fuels the Aerox 155. The motor generates a maximum power of 15.14hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm.
There are disc brakes on both ends
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha NMAX 155 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
2022 Yamaha NMAX 155: Pricing
In Indonesia, the standard version of the Yamaha NMAX 155 costs IDR 30,700,000 (around Rs. 1.6 lakh), the Connected model is priced at IDR 31,950,000 (approx Rs. 1.66 lakh), and the Connected/ABS unit carries a price tag of IDR 34,800,000 (roughly Rs. 1.81 lakh).