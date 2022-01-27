Auto

Ahead of Virtus's launch, Volkswagen discontinues multiple Vento variants

Ahead of Virtus's launch, Volkswagen discontinues multiple Vento variants

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 12:30 am 2 min read

Volkswagen Vento is available in Highline and Matt Edition in India (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its new mid-sized Virtus sedan in India as a replacement for the aging Vento. Now, ahead of its launch, the German automaker has delisted many variants of the Vento model from its official India website. The four-wheeler is now available only in Highline, Highline Plus, and Matt Edition trims.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to replace the Vento sedan line-up, which has been on sale in India since 2011.

Evidently, since the latter is inching closer to the end of its lifespan, the German automaker has removed multiple trims of the Vento from its Indian website, leaving only the Highline, Highline Plus, and the recently-launched Matt Edition.

Exteriors The sedan has a honeycomb grille and fog lights

Photo credit: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Vento sits on a galvanized steel body and features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a slim honeycomb grille, LED headlamps, fog lights on the front and rear, and rain-sensing wipers. The sides are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,553mm and a ground clearance of 163mm.

Information It is available in manual, automatic transmission options

The Volkswagen Vento is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that generates 109hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It offers auto climate control and cruise control

Photo credit: Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Vento has a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a multi-functional steering wheel, voice control, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, intelligent rain sensor, automatic climate control, and cruise control. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are up to four airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Information Volkswagen Vento: Pricing details

The Volkswagen Vento is currently listed on the official website at Rs. 10 lakh for the Highline-MT model, Rs. 13 lakh for the Highline-AT version, and Rs. 14.43 lakh for the Highline Plus-AT trim. The Matt Edition starts at Rs. 13.36 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).