Ahead of Virtus's launch, Volkswagen discontinues multiple Vento variants
Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its new mid-sized Virtus sedan in India as a replacement for the aging Vento. Now, ahead of its launch, the German automaker has delisted many variants of the Vento model from its official India website. The four-wheeler is now available only in Highline, Highline Plus, and Matt Edition trims.
Why does this story matter?
- The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to replace the Vento sedan line-up, which has been on sale in India since 2011.
- Evidently, since the latter is inching closer to the end of its lifespan, the German automaker has removed multiple trims of the Vento from its Indian website, leaving only the Highline, Highline Plus, and the recently-launched Matt Edition.
The sedan has a honeycomb grille and fog lights
The Volkswagen Vento sits on a galvanized steel body and features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a slim honeycomb grille, LED headlamps, fog lights on the front and rear, and rain-sensing wipers. The sides are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,553mm and a ground clearance of 163mm.
It is available in manual, automatic transmission options
The Volkswagen Vento is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that generates 109hp of maximum power and 175Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
It offers auto climate control and cruise control
The Volkswagen Vento has a 5-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a multi-functional steering wheel, voice control, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, intelligent rain sensor, automatic climate control, and cruise control. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are up to four airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.
Volkswagen Vento: Pricing details
The Volkswagen Vento is currently listed on the official website at Rs. 10 lakh for the Highline-MT model, Rs. 13 lakh for the Highline-AT version, and Rs. 14.43 lakh for the Highline Plus-AT trim. The Matt Edition starts at Rs. 13.36 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).