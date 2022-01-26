Auto

Mahindra delivers 14,000 units of XUV700 in India since October

Mahindra delivers 14,000 units of XUV700 in India since October

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 26, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Mahindra had received over 70,000 bookings for the XUV700 by Diwali last year (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra had commenced the bookings for its new XUV700 in India last October and had promised to deliver 14,000 units by January this year. The auto giant has kept its word and completed its target despite production issues due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis. At present, the waiting period of the XUV700 goes up to 86-88 weeks, depending on the trim.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

Context Why does this story matter?

The XUV700 has received an overwhelming demand in India. It had garnered over 65,000 orders in a span of just two weeks since the bookings commenced. And, by Diwali, the company had received over 70,000 orders and had promised to deliver 14,000 units by January 2022.

Despite the ongoing semiconductor crisis, Mahindra expedited its manufacturing process to meet the demand and achieve its target.

Exteriors The SUV has a chrome slat grille and alloy wheels

Photo credit: Mahindra

The Mahindra XUV700 sports an athletic bonnet, a chrome slat grille, C-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, a rain-sensing wiper, and a black air dam. The sides are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. On the rear, it has LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a window wiper.

Information The 2.2-liter diesel motor comes in three tunes

The Mahindra XUV700 draws power from a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine offered in three tunes: 152.87hp/360Nm, 182.38hp/420Nm, and 182.38hp/450Nm. A 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor is also available and it generates 197.13hp/380Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Interiors It flaunts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Photo credit: Mahindra

The Mahindra XUV700 features a 5/7-seater spacious cabin with a multifunctional power steering wheel, auto climate control, cruise control, and a sunroof. It is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. For safety, there are seven airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, EBD, and some nifty ADAS features on the higher trims.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

The Mahindra XUV700 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12.95 lakh for the MX (petrol) version and goes up to Rs. 23.79 lakh for the AX7 AT Luxury Pack AWD (diesel) top-end model (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).