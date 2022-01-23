Auto

Volkswagen Virtus's global debut in March; India launch in May

German automaker Volkswagen will globally unveil its Virtus sedan in March and launch it in India this May, carandbike has reported. It will serve as a replacement for the Vento. As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty cabin and an upmarket cabin loaded with tech-based features. It should be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant turbo-petrol engines.

The Volkswagen Virtus will be based on the localized MQB-A0-IN platform and should offer good looks, lots of features, and decent performance.

It is tipped to be priced competitively and should attract a lot of buyers on our shores. The sedan will take on rivals such as the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai VERNA, and the upcoming Toyota Belta.

Exteriors The car will have sleek headlamps and designer wheels

The Volkswagen Virtus will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a raked windscreen, and wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear end of the vehicle. It should have bigger dimensions than the Vento.

Information Two petrol engine options might be offered

The Volkswagen Virtus is tipped to be fueled by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 113.4hp and a 148hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors The sedan will get ventilated seats and six airbags

The Volkswagen Virtus is expected to have a spacious cabin, featuring ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital driver's display and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. Six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, and EBD should ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Volkswagen Virtus: Pricing and availability

Volkswagen will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Virtus sedan in India this March. However, the car is tipped to bear a starting price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).