2022 KTM RC 390 to get adjustable suspension in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 06, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

New feature for 2022 KTM RC 390 in India (Photo credit: Cycle World)

Austrian automaker KTM is expected to launch its 2022 RC 390 motorbike in India this March. It is rumored to get adjustable front and rear suspension. The bike is already available in the international markets and offers an eye-catching design as well as several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

If the KTM RC 390 gets adjustable suspension, it would become the only bike in its segment to offer this feature in India. Such a move would raise the vehicle's appeal among buyers on our shores.

The new iteration of the two-wheeler is tipped to be priced competitively and should increase the competition in the market to a great extent.

Design The bike has full-LED lighting and a windshield

The 2022 KTM RC 390 flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a side-slung exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, split-style seats, a redesigned tail section, fairing-mounted mirrors, and a single-pod headlamp. It also gets arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The motorbike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It can store 13.7-liter of fuel.

Information It is powered by a 43hp, 373cc engine

The 2022 KTM RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and Quickshifter+.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the new KTM RC 390 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering traction control, switchable ABS, and lean-angle-sensitive cornering ABS. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 43mm WP APEX forks on the front end and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information 2022 KTM RC 390: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the new KTM RC 390 in India will be disclosed at the time of its arrival. However, the vehicle is likely to bear a price tag of around Rs. 2.78 lakh (ex-showroom).