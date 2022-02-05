Auto

2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 goes official in six shades

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 05, 2022, 11:05 pm 2 min read

Yamaha reveals its 2022 Aerox 155 scooter (Photo credit: India Today)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced the 2022 iteration of its Aerox 155 scooter in Indonesia. It is offered in ABS and Connected versions. The former is available in Matte White Gold and Matte Black Gold shades. Meanwhile, the latter comes in Matte Black Cyan, Black, Dark Gray Yellow, and Red colors. There are no changes to the vehicle's mechanicals and features.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is a popular maxi-style scooter that offers the perfect balance of good looks and features. By introducing new color options, the brand wants to boost the vehicle's sales in Indonesia.

When the new version of the two-wheeler arrives in India, the competition in the market will be raised to a great extent.

Design The scooter flaunts a single-piece seat and tubeless tires

The Yamaha Aerox 155 sits on an underbone frame and sports a headlamp-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. It can store 5.5 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 126kg.

Information It is powered by a 15hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha Aerox 155 runs on a 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine with VVA technology, mated to a CVT gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 15hp and a peak torque of 13.9Nm.

Safety It gets single-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.

Information 2022 Yamaha Aerox 155: Pricing and availability

Yamaha will announce the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Aerox 155 in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).