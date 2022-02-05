Auto

Ultraviolette F77 to arrive in India with 200km range

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 05, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

Ultraviolette F77 will offer 200km of range (Photo credit: Autocar)

Ultraviolette Automotive is expected to launch the production version of its F77 motorbike in India by the middle of this year. To recall, it broke cover in 2019. As for the highlights, the bike draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 200km. It bears a futuristic look and offers several electronic riding aids.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ultraviolette F77 is a sports bike that debuted here in November 2019 and will be up for grabs in three versions, namely Lightning, Shadow, and Laser.

The vehicle is expected to offer the perfect combination of premium looks, competitive pricing, a bevy of features, and excellent performance.

It will surely appeal to buyers in India and raise the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Design The bike has a stepped-up seat and GPS support

Ultraviolette F77 is built on a steel-aluminium frame and sports a muscular fuel tank-like structure, a triangular headlamp, and a stepped-up single-piece seat. The motorbike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a 5.0-inch color TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with support for GPS and smartphone connectivity, and rides on alloy wheels. The bike tips the scales at 158kg and has a wheelbase of 1,340mm.

Information It promises a range of up to 200km

Ultraviolette F77 is fueled by a 25kW electric motor linked to a battery pack that can be charged in two hours. The setup delivers an output of 33.4hp/90Nm. The vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.2 seconds and deliver a range of up to 200km.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Ultraviolette F77 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and three riding modes (Eco, Sports, and Insane). Suspension duties on the electric bike are taken care of by inverted cartridge-type forks on the front end and a gas-charged shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear side.

Information Ultraviolette F77: Pricing and availability

In India, the Ultraviolette F77 is tipped to sport a price figure of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric motorbike's price will come down later because of subsidies and deliveries should commence by the middle of this year.