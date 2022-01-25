Auto

2022 Honda CBR650R launched in India at Rs. 9.35 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 25, 2022, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Honda launches its 2022 CBR650R bike in India (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the 2022 iteration of its CBR650R motorbike in India. It is available in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic shades. The red-colored model sports black highlights on the fairings, while the black variant flaunts contrasting orange accents. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, inline-four cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 86hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Honda CBR650R is significantly costlier than last year's model (around Rs. 50,000) but offers only minor cosmetic changes. The new color options might aid the bike in attracting some buyers in India.

The CBR650R is a stylish sports tourer with good performance and built quality. It rivals the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 650 on our shores.

Exteriors The bike has full-LED illumination and alloy wheels

The 2022 Honda CBR650R has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, a raised windscreen, fairing-mounted mirrors, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. It has a seat height of 635mm and tips the scales at 211kg.

Information It runs on an 86hp, 649cc engine

The new Honda CBR650R runs on a 649cc, DOHC, in-line four-cylinder, 16-valve engine that generates 86hp of power at 12,000rpm and 57.5Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Honda CBR650R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda CBR650R: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Honda CBR650R sports a price-figure of Rs. 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle arrives here as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and is retailed solely via the brand's BigWing Topline dealerships.