Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition goes official at Rs. 1.47 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 25, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Porsche launches Cayenne Platinum Edition in India (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche has launched the Platinum Edition of its Cayenne car in India. It is available in both Coupe and SUV body styles. As for the highlights, the vehicle flaunts cosmetic upgrades both inside and out and offers more features in comparison to the standard model. It is available with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains.

After the Panamera, the Cayenne is Porsche's second car to get a Platinum Edition variant.

The Cayenne has been up for grabs in India for quite some time. Thanks to its good looks, the new model is likely to attract some buyers on our shores.

The competition in the luxury four-wheeler segment will also be increased to a great extent.

Exteriors The car has LED headlights and privacy glass

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition flaunts black-colored side window trims and quad exhausts, while the air vents in the front, 21-inch alloy wheels, and Porsche lettering sport a platinum satin finish. The SUV has privacy glass, LED headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System, and wrap-around taillamps. The vehicle is available in metallic-finished Jet Black, Crayon, Mahogany, Carrara White, and Moonlight Blue color options.

Information Two engine choices are available

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is fueled by a 3.0-liter, V6, turbo-petrol engine that generates 330hp of power. A 449hp, E-Hybrid powertrain that combines the 3.0-liter V6 engine with an electric motor and a 17.9kWh battery is also offered.

Interiors The SUV gets an analog clock and Bose sound system

Photo credit: Porsche

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition offers a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring a multifunctional power steering wheel, silver-colored trims, Porsche logo on the headrests, brushed aluminium door sills, and crayon-colored seatbelts. It gets 8-way electrically-adjustable sports seats, ambient lighting, multiple airbags, an analog clock on the dashboard, and a Bose surround sound system. There is also a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay.

Information Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition: Pricing and availability

In India, the Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition starts at Rs. 1.47 crore for the base model, the Coupe version costs Rs. 1.48 crore, and the E-Hybrid Coupe and SUV variants are priced at Rs. 1.88 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).