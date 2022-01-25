Auto

Deliveries of Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG have started

Tata Motors starts deliveries of Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG

Tata Motors has started deliveries of its Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG models in India. To recall, they were launched here earlier this month. The former is available in four trims of XE, XM, XT, and XZ+, while the latter is offered in XZ and XZ+ variants. They get several safety options including leak detection and run on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated engine.

Tata Motors has forayed into the CNG segment in India with its Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG models.

As the demand for fuel-efficient cars is rising due to soaring fuel prices, both the vehicles are expected to raise the competition in the sub-Rs. 10 lakh segment.

Notably, the variants are roughly Rs. 90,000 more expensive than their petrol-powered counterparts.

The Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG sport a muscular hood, projector headlamps, wrap-around taillights, a chrome-surrounded grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, they are flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels. The Tiago is offered in a new Midnight Plum color option, while the Tigor is available in a Magnetic Red shade.

Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG run on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In CNG guise, the motor churns out 72hp/95Nm. The cars promise a mileage of 26.49km/kg.

Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG have a 5-seater cabin with a power steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Dual front airbags, a rear-view parking camera, and corner stability control ensure the passengers' safety. Features like Automatic Switchover between fuels and Direct Start in CNG mode are also offered.

In India, the Tata Tiago iCNG begins at Rs. 6.1 lakh for the XE model and goes up to Rs. 7.53 lakh for the XZ+ variant. The Tigor iCNG falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 7.7-8.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).