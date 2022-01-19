Tata Motors launches its first-ever CNG cars in India

Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor's CNG models launched in India (Photo credit: CarandBike)

Tata Motors has launched the CNG-based Tiago and Tigor models in India. They come with 'iCNG technology,' a retuned suspension, 'Direct Start' in CNG mode as well as several safety features, including leak detection. The Tiago iCNG is offered in XE, XM, XT, and XZ+ trims, whereas the Tigor iCNG is available in XZ and XZ+ variants.

Tata Motors, currently the country's second-biggest automaker, has entered into the CNG segment with the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG cars.

They are bound to increase competition in the sub-Rs. 10 lakh segment as the demand for fuel-efficient cars is growing due to soaring fuel prices.

The cars are around Rs. 1 lakh more expensive than the petrol models.

The Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG feature a chiselled bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, projector headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. The sides are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. In addition to the existing colors, the Tiago gets a new Midnight Plum color option and the Tigor is available in a new Magnetic Red shade.

The Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 73hp of maximum power. The Tiago and Tigor provide a ground clearance of 168mm and 165mm, respectively.

The Tata Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG have a 5-seater Black and Beige cabin, a power steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment system. They also offer features like Direct Start in CNG mode, Automatic Switchover between fuels, and a digital instrument cluster with separate CNG and petrol mode indicators. For safety, there are two airbags, ABS, EBD, corner stability control, and leak protection.

The Tata Tiago iCNG starts at Rs. 6.1 lakh for the XE variant and goes up to Rs. 7.53 lakh for the XZ+ trim. The Tigor iCNG is priced between Rs. 7.7-8.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).