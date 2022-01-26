Auto

Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition breaks cover in the US

Jan 26, 2022

Chevrolet reveals its Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition models (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

To mark the 70th birthday of the Corvette sports car, US automaker Chevrolet is offering the 70th Anniversary Edition package on its Z06 as well as Stingray models in 3LT trim. The vehicles flaunt cosmetic changes both inside and out, while the features are the same as the standard models. They will go on sale in the US later this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Chevrolet Corvette has been up for grabs for almost 70 years and by introducing its special anniversary version, the brand wants to boost the sales. A lot of buyers in the US should be interested.

If the variant makes its way to India, it will be as a completely-built unit. The competition in the luxury four-wheeler segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car has a rear bumper protector and special badging

The 70th Anniversary Edition Corvette model flaunts White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat and Carbon Flash Metallic shades. It also gets optional Satin Gray and Satin Black stripes. It sports a rear bumper protector and trunk cover, red brake calipers, and eye-catching wheels with commemorative center caps and an Edge Red-colored stripe. It also has "70th Anniversary Edition" badging, including 'Corvette crossflags.'

Information The Corvette runs on a 495hp, 6.2-liter engine

The Chevrolet Corvette is fueled by a 6.2-liter, fuel-injected, V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 495hp and a peak torque of 637.2Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors Red seatbelts and a multifunctional steering wheel are available inside

Photo credit: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition has a cabin with dual-tone Ceramic leather GT2/Competition Sport seats, microfiber seat inserts, red-colored seatbelts, extensive red stitching, and a multifunctional steering wheel. A 70th-anniversary plaque on the center speaker grille and a custom luggage set with a "70th Anniversary Edition" logo as well as red stitching are also being offered. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition: Pricing and availability

The Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition models will go on sale in the US later this year. They should carry a premium over the standard Corvette which begins at $63,000 (around Rs. 47.08 lakh).