Hyundai CRETA emerges as most-exported SUV from India in 2021

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Mail Jan 26, 2022, 12:13 am 2 min read

Hyundai Creta was the bestselling SUV in India in 2021 (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai's CRETA has emerged as the most exported SUV from the Indian market in 2021. The company shipped as many as 32,799 units in the last calendar year from India, which is an year-on-year growth of 26.17%. In 2021, Hyundai exported a total of 42,238 SUVs last year, including 7,698 units of the VENUE and 1,741 units of the ALCAZAR.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai CRETA is an extremely popular model for the brand. In India, it emerged as the bestselling SUV last year by selling over 1.5 lakh units.

The SUV has also done well in the international markets considering the year-on-year growth in exports recorded by Hyundai.

From India, the company ships its cars to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Australia.

Exteriors Hyundai CRETA has Trio Beam LED headlamps

Hyundai CRETA flaunts a chrome-finished cascading grille, LED DRLs, 'Trio Beam' LED headlamps, a silver skid plate, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, it has arched C-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, silvered roof rails, chrome-covered door handles, and designer wheels. The rear section gets LED taillamps, a shark fin antenna, a twin tip exhaust, a silvered scuff plate, and a window wiper.

Interiors The car features voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof

Hyundai CRETA has a dual-tone cabin with front ventilated seats, automatic climate control, rear USB charger, and rear-seat headrest cushion. Safety is ensured by six airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and traction control. It also gets a 7.0-inch driver's digital display, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 10.24-inch infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.

Power It is offered with three engine options

The CRETA is powered by a 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine that makes 138hp of power and 242Nm of peak torque, a 1.5-liter petrol mill that puts out 113.4hp/144Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113.4hp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, a CVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information Hyundai CRETA: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai CRETA starts at Rs. 10.23 lakh for the base E variant and goes up to Rs. 17.93 lakh for the top-tier SX (O) turbo dual-tone variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).