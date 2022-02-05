Mukesh Ambani brings home a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chief Mukesh Ambani has purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for a whopping Rs. 13.14 crore. Ambani reportedly opted for the Tuscan Sun color option and a special number plate ending with "0001" worth Rs. 12 lakh. He also paid a one-time tax worth Rs. 20 lakh for the vehicle's registration till January 30, 2037, and Rs. 40,000 toward road safety tax.
Why does this story matter?
- The Cullinan is Rolls-Royce's first all-terrain SUV introduced in India in 2018.
- The number plate on Ambani's car is part of a new series introduced with written permission from the Transport Commissioner. The special number, under the new series, costs roughly three times the fee specified for a regular number.
- Ambani's new Cullinan is one of the most expensive car purchases on our shores.
The car has a chromed grille and alloy wheels
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a muscular bonnet, a chromed rectangular grille, adjustable LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a raked windscreen, vertically-positioned taillamps, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,295mm and a length of 5,341mm.
It runs on a 563hp, 6.75-liter engine
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is fueled by a BS6-compliant 6.75-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine that generates a maximum power of 563hp and a peak torque of 850Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
The SUV gets USB chargers and 12.0-inch infotainment panel
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, key-less entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, and a vehicle stability control system.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Pricing
In India, the standard version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan sports a price figure of Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Meanwhile, the unit bought by Ambani is priced at Rs. 13.14 crore.