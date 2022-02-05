Auto

Mukesh Ambani brings home a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 05, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

New Rolls-Royce Cullinan for RIL chief (Photo credit: CarandBike)

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chief Mukesh Ambani has purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for a whopping Rs. 13.14 crore. Ambani reportedly opted for the Tuscan Sun color option and a special number plate ending with "0001" worth Rs. 12 lakh. He also paid a one-time tax worth Rs. 20 lakh for the vehicle's registration till January 30, 2037, and Rs. 40,000 toward road safety tax.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Cullinan is Rolls-Royce's first all-terrain SUV introduced in India in 2018.

The number plate on Ambani's car is part of a new series introduced with written permission from the Transport Commissioner. The special number, under the new series, costs roughly three times the fee specified for a regular number.

Ambani's new Cullinan is one of the most expensive car purchases on our shores.

Exteriors The car has a chromed grille and alloy wheels

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a muscular bonnet, a chromed rectangular grille, adjustable LED headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a raked windscreen, vertically-positioned taillamps, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,295mm and a length of 5,341mm.

Information It runs on a 563hp, 6.75-liter engine

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is fueled by a BS6-compliant 6.75-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine that generates a maximum power of 563hp and a peak torque of 850Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets USB chargers and 12.0-inch infotainment panel

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, key-less entry, USB chargers, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, and a vehicle stability control system.

Information Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Pricing

In India, the standard version of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan sports a price figure of Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Meanwhile, the unit bought by Ambani is priced at Rs. 13.14 crore.