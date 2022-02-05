Auto

BMW R 1250 RT bookings open in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 05, 2022, 11:54 am

BMW starts taking bookings for R 1250 RT bike in India (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW Motorrad will launch its R 1250 RT motorcycle in India this May. In the latest development, bookings for the vehicle have opened via its dealerships across the country. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design, offers several electronic riding aids, and is fueled by a 1,254cc, boxer-twin engine that puts out 134hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BMW R 1250 RT is already up for grabs in certain global markets. It offers the perfect combination of good looks and excellent performance for a hefty price figure.

Upon its arrival in India, the two-wheeler will surely attract a lot of buyers. The competition in the luxury motorcycle segment will also be raised to a great extent.

Design The bike has a windshield and full-LED illumination

The BMW R 1250 RT has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a lengthy side-mounted exhaust, panniers, golden-colored front forks, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled 10.25-inch full-color TFT instrument console, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It can store 25 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 279kg.

Information It runs on a 134hp, 1,254cc engine

The BMW R 1250 RT draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,254cc, boxer-twin engine with BMW ShiftCam technology mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 134hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 143Nm at 6,250rpm.

Safety It gets three riding modes

To ensure the rider's safety, the BMW R 1250 RT gets disc brakes, along with ABS Pro, cruise control, traction control, and engine drag torque control. Hill-start control, adaptive turning light, and three ride modes are also available. Suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by 37mm forks on the front side and a cast aluminium single-sided swingarm on the rear end.

Information BMW R 1250 RT: Pricing and availability

In the US, the BMW R 1250 RT carries a starting price tag of $19,695 (around Rs. 14.7 lakh). Upon its arrival in India, the brand will offer customized financial solutions via BMW Financial Services.