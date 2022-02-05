Auto

Ahead of launch, 2022 Mahindra Scorpio spied testing

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 05, 2022, 12:37 am 2 min read

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched in India this year (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is expected to introduce the 2022 version of its Scorpio model in India later this year. In the latest development, the SUV has been spotted testing in the country once again. The spy shots reveal certain features of the upcoming SUV, including multi-spoke alloy wheels, bold wheel arches, LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, and sidestep rails.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been found testing multiple times. It is likely that the four-wheeler is now in its final round of testing before the official debut.

The vehicle will be launched with a redesigned exterior along with a raft of new additions in the cabin. It will be pitted against the likes of Hyundai CRETA and Tata Harrier.

Exteriors The SUV will sport multi-spoke alloy wheels

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will have a raised bonnet, a redesigned front grille with multiple vertical slats, and dual-pod LED projector headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by multi-spoke alloy wheels, bold wheel arches, ORVMs, roof rails, and sidestep rails. The rear section will have a shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, LED taillights, and a wiper.

Information It will be available with two engine options

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will reportedly be powered by a 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor that generates 130hp/320Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will have dual-zone automatic climate control

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will feature a spacious cabin with leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, a multi-functional steering wheel, roof-mounted speakers, dual-zone automatic climate control, a redesigned dashboard, and optional captain seats. It will also pack a new touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology. For passenger's safety, it will have multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information 2022 Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be announced at the time of its launch, which is speculated to happen later this year. However, we expect it to be priced around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).