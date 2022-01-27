Auto

2022 Mahindra Scorpio spied testing; design features revealed

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will go on sale in India this year (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to launch its 2022 version of the Scorpio in India sometime this year. The SUV has been spotted testing on the Mumbai-Kolhapur highway (via carandbike). Some of the design elements and features of the upcoming vehicle can be spotted from the spy images, including V-shaped multi-spoke alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and a large chrome grille.

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been undergoing testing for quite some time now and has been spied in the country earlier as well.

It is expected to come with some cosmetic upgrades and new features on the outside as well as inside.

The SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai CRETA, Kia Carens, and Tata Harrier.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will feature a raised muscular bonnet, a large chrome grille with Mahindra's new logo, and twin-pod LED projector headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by side steps, roof rails, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and ORVMs. It will also have a spoiler, a shark fin antenna, a high-mounted stop lamp, and LED taillights on the rear end.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is said to draw power from a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine that will generate 150hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor that will churn out 130hp/320Nm. Both engines will be paired with a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic unit.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will have a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, a new asymmetric dashboard, a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel, optional captain seats, and an electric sunroof. It will also be equipped with a new touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, there will be multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

The official pricing and availability details of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen later this year. However, considering the leaked features, it may be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).