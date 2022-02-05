Auto

Husqvarna unveils Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 bikes

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 05, 2022, 12:33 am 2 min read

2022 Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401, and Vitpilen 401 bikes are made in India (Photo credit: Husqvarna)

Swedish automaker Husqvarna has introduced the 2022 versions of the Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401, and Vitpilen 401 bikes for the international market. All the three models have undergone style updates and come with new graphics. The naked motorcycles are produced in India at Bajaj Auto in Chakan, Maharashtra. However, the company is yet to announce their availability in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest iterations of the Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401, and Vitpilen 401 have not undergone any major changes. Husqvarna, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KTM, has kept the internals intact while tinkering a little with the exterior.

The Svartpilen 125 has similarities to its KTM counterpart, but the 401 siblings are completely different from their KTM cousins.

Design The bikes sit on a trellis frame

The 2022 Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401, and Vitpilen 401 feature a sporty design, a split trellis frame, a side-mounted exhaust, a rounded headlamp, and a tire hugger-mounted number plate. They pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and wire-spoke wheels. The Svartpilen is considered a scrambler model, while the Vitpilen is a cafe racer due to its road-biased tires.

Information They run on a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine

The Svartpilen 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 14.3hp/12Nm. Both the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 draw power from a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that churns out 43hp/37Nm. All the three models have a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety They have disc brakes on both front and rear wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401, and Vitpilen 401 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The Svartpilen 125 has a single-channel ABS, while both the 401 models feature dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.