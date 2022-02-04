Auto

Oben Rorr electric bike, with 200km range, announced in India

Oben Rorr will be launched in India in March (Photo credit: Oben)

Bengaluru-based Oben Electric has revealed its first electric bike, the Rorr. It will be launched in the Indian market next month and will go on sale in Q2 this year. It has a sporty design, an impressive range of 200km, a top-speed of 100km/h, and can sprint from 0-40km/h in just three seconds. The two-wheeler will be priced between Rs. 1-1.5 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

The electric two-wheeler segment is seeing a lot of interest in India, especially from new homegrown start-ups. The Oben Rorr will take on rivals such as the Komaki Range and Revolt 400, both of which are local products.

The company has also disclosed its plans to unveil three or four new products and establish its own charging stations in India.

Design The bike rides on alloy wheels

The Oben Rorr features a sporty design with a round headlamp, sleek LED turn indicators, and split-style seats with a two-piece pillion grab rail. It also has five-spoke alloy wheels with tubeless MRF tires, LED taillights, an ARX frame, a passenger footrest, a charging point, push button start, and a digital instrument cluster. The bike flaunts a dual-tone Red and Black color scheme.

Information It has a top speed of 100km/h

Oben Rorr packs a frame-mounted motor linked to a fixed battery pack that can fully charge in two hours. The bike can sprint from 0-40km/h in three seconds. It has a top-speed of 100km/h and a claimed range of 200km per charge.

Safety It has disc brakes on both front and rear wheels

On the safety front, the Oben Rorr is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Though the company has not yet revealed the full features, we also expect it to come with ABS, cruise control, regenerative braking, and reverse assist. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Oben Rorr: Pricing and availability

The Oben Rorr will be priced between Rs. 1-1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be launched next month and will go on sale in the second quarter of this year.