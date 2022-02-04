Auto

Indian Motorcycle Scout Rogue, with a 1,133cc engine, goes official

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 04, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

The Scout Rogue starts at $11,499 (around Rs. 8.59 lakh) (Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle)

Indian Motorcycle has taken the wraps off a new variant of its Scout motorcycle. Dubbed as Scout Rogue, the two-wheeler comes with several styling and performance updates over the standard model. It carries a starting price-tag of $11,499 (roughly Rs. 8.59 lakh) and is available in both ABS and non-ABS variants. The bike is not expected to be available in India anytime soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Scout Rogue is the fourth addition to the Indian Motorcycle's portfolio of 1,133cc cruisers. What makes it stand out in the iconic Scout line-up is its aggressive stance and performance-oriented features.

Looks-wise, the Scout Rogue has similarities to the Indian Bobber Twenty. In an era where fancy electronics are the norm, it has gone 'rogue' with no such features except the dual-channel ABS.

Design The bike sports ape-hanger handlebars

Indian Motorcycle Scout Rogue features an exposed design, an LED headlight-mounted quarter fairing on the front, mini ape-hanger handlebars with integrated indicators, blacked-out fenders, a rider-only saddle, and a 19-inch front wheel. The bike is available in Sagebrush Smoke, Black Smoke Midnight, and Stealth Gray shades. It can be personalized with accessories such as piggyback rear shocks, rider comfort seat, and syndicate two-up seat.

Information It runs on a 94hp, 1,133cc engine

The Indian Motorcycle Scout Rogue draws power from a 1,133cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 94hp of maximum power and 96.2Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The two-wheeler has telescopic forks on the front

To ensure the rider's safety, the Indian Scout Rogue is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads (depending on the model). Suspension duties on the cruiser bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Indian Scout Rogue: Pricing and availability

The non-ABS variant of the Indian Scout Rogue is priced at $11,499 (around Rs. 8.59 lakh), while the ABS model costs $12,399 (roughly Rs. 9.27 lakh). The bike is currently available in the US.