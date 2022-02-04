Auto

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno's leaked teaser reveals front design

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 04, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a 'free-standing' touchscreen infotainment system (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to unveil the facelifted version of its Baleno model by the end of this month. In the latest development, a teaser image of the vehicle has surfaced online. The latest teaser image, along with the previously leaked spy shots, give us an idea of what to expect from the revamped model of the popular hatchback.

Context Why does this story matter?

First, it was spy shots, and now, a leaked teaser. It seems as if the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is nearing its launch. With the changes it is set to receive, the already popular hatchback is bound to become more appealing in the Indian market.

It will be priced competitively and shall be pitted against the likes of Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo.

Exteriors The car will sport swept-back LED headlights

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will feature a muscular bonnet, a wide mesh grille, swept-back projector LED headlamps, a wide air vent flanked by fog lights, and a redesigned front bumper. It will also have blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. On the rear, it will sport an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Information Two engine choices could be available

The 2022 Baleno is expected to be powered by a 1.2-liter VVT petrol engine that churns out 82hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter DualJet Dual VVT petrol motor that generates 89hp/113Nm. Transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Interiors It will house a 'free-standing' infotainment system

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will feature a 5-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and horizontally-positioned AC vents. It will pack a 'free-standing' infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For passenger's safety, it will have six airbags, an engine immobilizer, an Electronic Stability Program, an optional head-up display, and a parking camera.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing

The official pricing details of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be announced at the time of its launch in the coming weeks. However, it is expected to start around Rs. 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).