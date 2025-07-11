Jamie Smith gets to 1,000 Test runs for England: Stats 

England's star wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has gone past 1,000 Test runs. He accomplished the milestone with his third run on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test versus India at Lord's. Smith, who made his Test debut last year, has emerged as a vital part of the team. Many even back him to become England's greatest-ever keeper in whites. Let's decode his stats.

Feat Fewest innings to 1,000 runs by wicketkeepers As per Cricbuzz, Smith became the joint-fastest keeper to accomplish 1,000 Test runs, having taken just 21 innings. While he equaled South Africa's Quinton de Kock, Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (22), England's Jonny Bairstow (22), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (23), de Villiers (23), and West Indies's Jeff Dujon (24) trail the duo. Smith has also consumed the fewest balls to 1,000 Test runs (1,303).

Stats An average of 58-plus Playing his 13th Test (21 innings), Smith has gone past 1,000 runs at 58-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes five fifties and a couple of tons. Over 850 runs of Smith have come at home at an average of 65-plus. Meanwhile, he owns 150 runs from 3 Tests (5 innings) in away matches (home of opposition) at 30.

Information Highest average as keeper in Tests Smith's average of 58-plus is the highest for a player with 1,000-plus Test runs as a designated keeper. South Africa's AB de Villiers (57.41) is the only other batter with a 54-plus average on this list. Meanwhile, Smith's strike rate is over 75.

Records Highest individual score for an England keeper in Tests Smith scripted history by scoring 184* and 88 in the preceding Test at Edgbaston. His 184* is now the highest individual score by an England keeper in Tests. He also broke the record for the highest score by an England batter at No.7 in a Test match, previously held by KS Ranjitsinhji (175) for 128 years.