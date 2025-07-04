Harry Brook gets to this milestone in First-Class cricket

England's batting sensation Harry Brook has crossed the 6,000-run mark in First-Class cricket. The right-handed batsman achieved this milestone with a solid half-century on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Brook entered the game, requiring 54 runs to reach the landmark. Nearly 2,500 of his FC runs have come in Test matches. Here are the key stats.

Numbers 17 hundreds in First-Class cricket Playing his 89th match in First-Class cricket, Brook has raced past 6,000 runs at an average of 44-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. He smashed his 32nd fifty in FC cricket in addition to hitting 17 tons. He has a strike rate of over 74 in the format. Brook made his FC debut for Yorkshire in 2016 and played his first Test match in 2022.

Test numbers Here are his Test numbers Coming to his Test numbers, Brook is closing in on 2,5000 Test runs at a prolific average of 57-plus (27 matches). In addition to eight tons, he has hit 13 fifties with his best score being 317. His strike rate is over 88. The knock also saw him go past 1,000 runs in home Tests, where he averages 41-plus.