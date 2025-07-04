Harry Brook gets to this milestone in First-Class cricket
What's the story
England's batting sensation Harry Brook has crossed the 6,000-run mark in First-Class cricket. The right-handed batsman achieved this milestone with a solid half-century on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Brook entered the game, requiring 54 runs to reach the landmark. Nearly 2,500 of his FC runs have come in Test matches. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
17 hundreds in First-Class cricket
Playing his 89th match in First-Class cricket, Brook has raced past 6,000 runs at an average of 44-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. He smashed his 32nd fifty in FC cricket in addition to hitting 17 tons. He has a strike rate of over 74 in the format. Brook made his FC debut for Yorkshire in 2016 and played his first Test match in 2022.
Test numbers
Here are his Test numbers
Coming to his Test numbers, Brook is closing in on 2,5000 Test runs at a prolific average of 57-plus (27 matches). In addition to eight tons, he has hit 13 fifties with his best score being 317. His strike rate is over 88. The knock also saw him go past 1,000 runs in home Tests, where he averages 41-plus.
DYK
Brook fell for 99 in series opener
Notably, Brook fell short of his century by a single run during the first Test of the ongoing series at Headingley, Leeds. As per Cricbuzz, Brook became just the third batter to fall for 99 at Headingley after Pakistan's Salim Malik (vs Eng, 1987) and England's Michael Atherton (vs SA, 1994). Meanwhile, Brook now has two 50-plus scores across three Test innings against India.