Decoding lowest all-out totals in England-India Tests at Edgbaston

The iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham has witnessed several record-breaking Test matches. The highest-ever team total at this venue is held by England, who scored a mammoth 710/7d against India in 2011. Meanwhile, the venue has also seen some low-scoring innings in Tests between England and India. On this note, let's look at the sub-200 all-out totals in England vs India Tests at Edgbaston.

#4 England - 180/10 in 2018 England batters had a hard time in the third innings of the 2018 Edgbaston Test against India. A fifer from Ishant Sharma destroyed the home team's batting order as they were folded for just 180. Notably, they were reeling at 87/7 before a 63 from number-eight batter Sam Curran powered them to a match-winning score. Meanwhile, England won this game by 31 runs.

#3 India - 165/10 in 1974 India got bundled out for just 165 while batting first in the 1974 Edgbaston Test. Mike Hendrick and Geoff Arnold shared seven wickets as the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals. India might not have even touched the 100-run mark had Farokh Engineer not scored an unbeaten 64. Four Indian batters were out for a duck as England eventually recorded an innings win.

#2 India - 162/10 in 2018 England won the aforementioned 2018 Test as India failed to accomplish the 194-run target. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 51 to keep India's hopes alive in the fourth innings but none of the other top-seven batters could even touch the 25-run mark. Hardik Pandya scored 31 to reduce the margin of defeat as India were folded for 162. Ben Stokes claimed four wickets.