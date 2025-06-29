Zak Crawley averages 22.57 in Tests at Edgbaston: Key stats
England are gearing up to take on India in the second Test of their five-match series at Birmingham's Edgbaston Stadium, starting on July 2. Ahead of the contest, Zak Crawley's performance at this venue comes into focus. The opener played a key role in England's historic win in the first game at Headingley, Leeds. However, his past performances at Edgbaston have not been impressive.
Solitary fifty across seven innings
Crawley's Test numbers at Edgbaston aren't great, to say the least. He has scored just 157 runs across four Tests (seven innings) here, with an average of 22.57, according to ESPNcricinfo. The 61 in the 2023 Ashes Test against Australia is his solitary 50-plus score at the venue. His other scores here read 0, 17, 9, 46, 7, and 18.
Has Crawley played against India at Edgbaston?
One of Crawley's four Test appearances at Edgbaston came against Team India, in 2022. After getting dismissed for just 9 in his first outing, the opener made a valiant 76-ball 46 in the fourth innings as England chased down a record-breaking 378. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah had trapped him on both occasions in that game.
Six fifties vs India
Crawley's 126-ball 56 in the fourth innings of the Headingley game was his sixth Test fifty versus India. No other opposition has conceded more 50-plus scores to him. Overall, Crawley has raced to 631 runs across 10 Tests against India at 31.55. The tally includes six fifties besides a couple of ducks. Five of these half-centuries have come on Indian soil.
Here are his overall Test numbers
The 56 at Headingley was Crawley's 17th half-century in Test cricket. The English opener, who fell for 4 in the first innings, has raced to 3,092 runs from 55 Tests at an average of 31.55. His tally also includes five tons. In 25 home Tests, he has scored 1,585 runs at an average of 38.65. This includes three tons and eight fifties.