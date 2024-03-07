Next Article

Yashasvi Jaiswal has surpassed 700 runs in the series (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

5th Test, Day 1: All-round India decimate England in Dharamsala

By Rajdeep Saha 05:06 pm Mar 07, 202405:06 pm

What's the story India are on top of England in the opening day of the fifth Test match being held in Dharamsala. England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat. England started well and were going along fine at 175/3 before India triggered a collapse (218/10). Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin shared nine scalps. In response, India are 135/1 at stumps.

ENG openers

A decent stand on offer from England's openers

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave their side a promising start. 64 runs were added between the pair. Duckett was then eventually dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. An aggressive shot saw the southpaw depart in the 18th over with Shubman Gill taking a fine catch. Duckett perished for 27 from 58 balls. He slammed four fours.

Crawley

Crawley shows off his mettle once again

Crawley continued his exploits after Duckett was dismissed, adding 36 runs alongside Ollie Pope and 37 with Joe Root. He fell when England's score was 137/3. Crawley stood tall once again with a gutsy knock of 79 from 108 balls. He clobbered 11 fours and a six. Crawley became the second batter to complete 400 runs in the series. It was his fourth fifty.

Starts

Pope, Root and Bairstow throw away their starts

Pope came in at a crucial phase and was there with Crawley, taking England to 100. However, just before lunch, Pope threw his wicket away. He charged down the track against Kuldeep and was stumped. Root perished for 26 after being trapped LBW by Ravindra Jadeja. Moments earlier, Bairstow was sent back by Kuldeep for a quickfire 29. A 38-run stand was broken.

Information

England lose seven wickets for 43 runs

England were 175/3 at one stage but lost three scalps without the score being disturbed. Bairstow, Root and then Stokes (0) all fell in a flash as England were reduced to 175/6. England's remaining four wickets managed 43 runs as the visitors folded for 218.

Duo

Kuldeep and Ashwin shine for the home team

Kuldeep was the chief orchestrator for India in forcing England's fall. He finished with figures worth 5/72 from 15 overs. Kuldeep surpassed the 50-wicket mark in the format and picked his fourth fifer. Ashwin, who is making his 100th Test appearance, claimed 4/51 from 11.4 overs. Ashwin has now raced to 511 wickets at 23.83. 358 of Ashwin's scalps have come on home soil.

Indian openers

104 runs added by India's openers

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave their side a superb start. Both players offered the right intent and were positive. Jaiswal and Rohit added 104 runs for the opening wicket in 20.4 overs. Jaiswal fell for 57 from just 58 balls. He smacked five fours and three sixes. Shoaib Bashir dismissed the young southpaw.

Jaiswal

Jaiswal stands tall, attains these feats

With his first run, Jaiswal broke Virat Kohli's record and now has the most runs for India in a Test series against England. Kohli scored 655 runs in the 2016-17 England series at home. Jaiswal also became the second-fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 Test runs. He displaced Cheteshwar Pujara as the second-fastest Indian. Only Vinod Kambli (14 innings) is ahead of Jaiwal (16).

700

700-plus runs in the ongoing series

Jaiswal is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series, having smashed 712 runs at an incredible average of 89. Jaiswal became the second Indian batter to slam 700 runs in a bilateral Test series. He has joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who slammed 774 runs in the 1971 away series against West Indies and 732 runs in the 1978-79 home series against WI.

Information

Rohit and Gill are at the crease

Rohit is unbeaten on 52 from 83 balls. He smashed six fours and two sixes. Rohit has added an unbeaten 31-run stand alongside Shubman Gill, who is playing on 26* from 39 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes.

Bowling

What about the England bowlers?

James Anderson was handed just four overs. He bowled a maiden and clocked 0/4. Mark Wood was expensive in his 3-over spell. He conceded 21 runs. Spinners Tom Hartley and Bashir bowled 23 overs between them. Hartley gave away 46 runs from his 12 overs. Bashir conceded 64 runs from 11 overs and was England's pick of the bowlers.