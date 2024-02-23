Akash Deep took three quick wickets early in the match (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Akash Deep becomes India's 313th Test cricketer: His First-Class stats

By Parth Dhall

What's the story Fast bowler Akash Deep received his maiden international cap in the 4th Test in Ranchi. Replacing Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, Akash becomes the 313th player to play Test cricket for India. The latter entered the Test squad on the back of his exceptional run in domestic cricket. In Ranchi, Akash gave India their first three breakthroughs in the morning session.

Akash

A mainstay seamer for Bengal

Akash, a right-arm pacer, has been a mainstay seamer for Bengal in domestic cricket. He made his debut in each of the three domestic formats in 2019. Akash was the second-highest wicket-taker for Bengal in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (seven wickets from five matches at 19.28). Besides, he is also a handy batter down the order.

Stats

A look at his domestic stats

As mentioned, 2019 marked Akash's debut in First-Class, List A, and T20 cricket. In red-ball cricket, he had 104 wickets from 30 games at under 23 before the Ranchi Test. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls, with 6/60 being his best figures. Akash also owns a fifty with the bat. He owns 42 and 48 wickets in List A and T20 cricket.

IPL

His stint with RCB in IPL

Akash earned his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) call-up in 2021 as he replaced the injured Washington Sundar in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp. Although he did not get any game that season, RCB picked him at his base price of Rs. 20 lakh in the 2022 mega auction. Having played seven IPL games so far, Akash owns six wickets (ER: 11.08).

Rise

Early days in professional cricket

Before turning professional, Akash emerged as a star all-rounder in tennis-ball cricket in Durgapur, Bengal. He then went places from playing first-division cricket in Kolkata to Under-23s, followed by First-Class cricket. Notably, Akash is the son of a government school teacher in Bihar's Sasaram. His father was against the idea of playing cricket as the latter chose cricket over academics.

Reward

The coveted Test cap

Akash was rewarded with the coveted Test cap, considering his performance for Bengal and India A in recent times. He recently picked up 11 wickets in two four-day matches against England Lions. His run included two four-wicket hauls. Akash snapped up 41 wickets from just 10 games at 20.9 in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy. He was instrumental in Bengal's success that season.

Wickets

Early breakthroughs for Akash

Akash straightaway made a mark after England elected to bat first in Ranchi. He held the new ball alongside Mohammed Siraj. In his second over, Akash knocked over Zak Crawley, but a front-foot no-ball quashed the celebrations. However, Crawley gained redemption by dismissing Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Crawley. Akash's impeccable line and length made headlines in the first session.