Williamson scored a match-winning hundred (Source: X/@ICC).

WTC table: NZ consolidate top position with whitewash over SA

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:57 pm Feb 16, 202412:57 pm

What's the story New Zealand have consolidated their top position in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings after beating South Africa in the 2nd Test in Hamilton. The Kiwis, who also clinched the opener, recorded their maiden Test series triumph over SA. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson and debutant William O'Rourke were the chief architects of NZ's win in Hamilton. Let's decode the WTC table.

Next Article

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, SA managed 242 as Ruan de Swardt made 64. Pacer O'Rourke claimed four wickets. Dane Piedt's fifer meant NZ were dismissed for 211 in reply. SA posted 235 in this second outing as David Bedingham starred with a brilliant ton. O'Rourke took a fifer. Chasing 267, NZ comfortably crossed the line thanks to Williamson's ton. They won by seven wickets.

NZ

NZ continue at the top

After clinching the series opener, New Zealand went past Australia (second) to reach the WTC 2023-25 standings summit. The Kiwis now have 36 points and a points percentage of 75%. They have won three out of four matches and lost one in the current cycle. Before this, NZ drew the two-match Test series 1-1 in Bangladesh after losing the series opener.

Australia

Australia occupy the second spot

Before the NZ-SA series, Australia were the table toppers. They now occupy the second spot despite losing the 2nd Test (Day/Night) to West Indies. They earlier demolished Pakistan 3-0 in their previous Test assignment. Having featured in 10 Test matches, Australia have won six and lost three while registering a solitary draw. They own 66 points and a PCT of 55%.

India

India in the top-three

India slipped to the fifth spot after losing to England in the 1st Test in Hyderabad. They climbed to the third spot with a 106-run win in Vizag. India now have a points percentage of 52.77 (38 points), having won three and lost two games. India's previous Test assignment saw them earn a 1-1 draw against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.

SA

SA drop down to the eighth spot

The Proteas, who were sixth in the standings before the Hamilton Test, have now further dropped down to the eighth spot. They have suffered three defeats and tasted victory once so far. They boast 12 points and a PCT of 25%. Notably, SA fielded a second-string squad in the NZ series as their prominent players were taking part in SA20.

PAK and WI

Decoding Pakistan and WI's position

Pakistan hold the fifth place with 22 points and a 36.66% PCT. The tally includes two wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, WI are at the fifth place. They now have two defeats, a win, and a draw in this cycle (16 points). Their PTC went up to 33.33% following a 1-1 tied series against Australia last month.

ENG, BAN, and SL

What about England, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka?

England registered a 2-2 draw in the Ashes last year. As the series against India stands at 1-1, England hold the seventh place with 21 points and a PCT of 25%. Bangladesh (fourth place) own 12 points and a PCT of 50%. They have one win and a defeat. Sri Lanka, having lost both their Tests in this cycle, are at the bottom.

System

A look at the WTC points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.