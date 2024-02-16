Will Young hammered his maiden Test fifty vs SA (Source: X/@ICC)

Will Young hammers his seventh fifty in Test cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:18 pm Feb 16, 202412:18 pm

What's the story New Zealand batter Will Young hammered a fine half-century in the fourth innings as the Kiwis beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second and final Test to clinch the series 2-0. Young joined forces with centurion Kane Williamson and the duo tormented the inexperienced Proteas attack in the final innings. Young remained unbeaten on 60 off 134 balls (6 fours).

Next Article

Knock

A crucial hand from Young

Young, who managed 36 in his first outing, did not throw away his start this time. Chasing 267, NZ were well placed at 117/3 when Young joined Williamson (133*) in the middle. The duo stitched an unbeaten 152-run stand and knocked the visitors out of the contest. While Young was watchful early on, he later played some brilliant shots.

Stats

Seventh Test fifty for Young

Playing his 14th Test, Young hammered his seventh Test fifty as he has raced to 678 runs at 29.47. Notably, he did not bat at number five in the format prior to this game. Against SA, Young has raced to 107 runs at 26.75. The 31-year-old has now completed 7,358 runs, averaging 40.42. The tally includes 15 tons and 43 fifties.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, SA managed 242 as Ruan de Swardt made 64. Debutant pacer William O'Rourke claimed four wickets. Dane Peidt's fifer meant NZ were dismissed for 211 in reply. SA posted 235 in this second outing as David Bedingham starred with a brilliant ton. O'Rourke took a fifer. Chasing 267, NZ won by seven wickets thanks to Williamson and Young.