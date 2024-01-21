Mohammad Nawaz accomplishes 50 T20I wickets: Key stats

Mohammad Nawaz has become the 12th Pakistan bowler to accomplish 50 wickets in T20I cricket. The left-arm spinner reached the milestone with a match-winning spell against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I in Christchurch. Nawaz not only choked the run flow but also claimed two crucial wickets to finish with 2/18 in four overs as Pakistan won by 42 runs.

A stunning spell from Nawaz

Defending a mediocre 135, Pakistan were off to a fine start with Nawaz dismissing Rachin Ravindra (1) in the second over. The spinner then claimed the crucial wicket of Will Young (12) in the 10th over to dent the hosts even further. Nawaz's brilliance meant NZ were folded for 92 in just 17.2 overs.

12th Pakistan bowler to get this feat

Nawaz has now raced to 50 wickets in 60 T20Is at 27.22. His economy rate reads 7.41. With the bat, he has clobbered 477 runs at 18.34. Against New Zealand, the left-arm spinner now owns seven wickets at 33.42. Meanwhile, among left-arm spinners from Pakistan, only Imad Wasim (65) owns more wickets than Nawaz.

How did the game pan out?

Mohammad Rizwan (38) and Fakhar Zaman (33) batted well as Pakistan were well placed at 88/2 at one stage. However, some brilliant bowling from the home team meant the visitors were restricted to 134/8. In reply, NZ never got going as Finn Allen (22) and Glenn Phillips (26) were the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Iftikhar Ahmed claimed three wickets.