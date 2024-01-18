Gurbaz and Zadran record Afghanistan's highest-ever T20I partnership versus India

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Gurbaz and Zadran record Afghanistan's highest-ever T20I partnership versus India

By Rajdeep Saha 01:38 am Jan 18, 202401:38 am

Ibrahim Zadran scored 50 versus India in Bengaluru (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran played a key role in the third and final T20I record versus India in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Chasing 213, Gurbaz and Zadran added a solid 93-run opening stand. Both players went on to smash fifties. Post their dismissal, the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib forced a tie before India won in the second Super Over.

2/6

A decent platform built by the two openers

It was a decent start from the two Afghan openers, who added 51 runs in the powerplay overs (1-6). After nine overs, Afghanistan were 67/0 before 18 runs were scored in the 10th over. Gurbaz, who got to his fifty with a six, was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over. In the 13th over, Zadran was stumped after trying to go berserk.

3/6

Highest stand for any wicket versus India

As per ESPNcricinfo, the 93 runs put on by the two is now the highest partnership for any wicket against India for Afghanistan in the 20-over format. Noor Ali Zadran and Asghar Stanikzai held the previous record of 68 runs for the fourth wicket against India back in 2010. Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai also added 68 runs (4th wicket) in the 2024 series opener.

4/6

Do you know?

Gurbaz and Zadran's 93-run stand is also Afghanistan's third-highest effort for the first wicket. Usman Ghani and Hazratullah Zazai hold the record (236 runs versus Ireland, 2019). Usman Ghani and Mohammad Shahzad (95 runs versus Zimbabwe, 2015) are second.

5/6

Fifties for Gurbaz and Zadran

Gurbaz slammed a 32-ball 50 for the Afghans. He smashed three fours and four sixes. Gurbaz has raced to 1,271 runs from 49 matches at 25.93. He registered his sixth fifty. Fellow opener Zadran also hit 50 from 41 balls. He now has 699 runs at 26.88. He registered his fourth fifty in the format for Afghanistan.

6/6

India prevail after two Super Overs

India rode on a fifth T20I century from Rohit Sharma and a rapid 39-ball 69* from Rinku Singh to post 212/4 after 20 overs. India were 22/4 at one stage before the two added a defining 190-run stand. In response, Afghanistan tied India's score with a superb show from Naib. The first Super Over was tied before India won the second.