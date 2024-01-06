Australia top WTC 2023-25 standings following 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi Jan 06, 2024

Australia beat Pakistan in Sydney (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia have displaced Team India atop the ICC World Test Championship standings with a thumping eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the third and final Test in Sydney. Having also won the first two games, the Aussies completed a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash. With this defeat, Pakistan stayed at the sixth place. Here we decode the WTC standings for the ongoing 2023-25 cycle.

How did the match pan out?

Riding on a blistering 80s from Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal, the visitors posted 313 while batting first. Pat Cummins claimed his third successive fifer. In reply, Australia managed 299 thanks to fifties from Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne. Jamal took six wickets. Josh Hazlewood's four-fer meant Pakistan were restricted to 115 in their second outing. Australia comfortably chased down the 130-run target.

Australia reach the summit

Australia, who were at number four before the final Test, now top the WTC 2023-25 points table. Having featured in eight Test matches, Australia have won five and lost two while registering a solitary draw. They have raced to 54 points and a PCT of 56.25%. Notably, Australia lost a few points for poor over-rates in the Ashes.

India are now second

India went atop the WTC standings with a seven-wicket triumph over South Africa in the second and final Test in Centurion. The series ended in a 1-1 draw. They now own the second position with 26 points and a points percentage of 54.16. India have won two Tests and lost one in the ongoing cycle.

Pakistan dropped to sixth

As mentioned, Pakistan stayed at the sixth place with 22 points and a 36.66% PCT. The tally includes two wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, South Africa are now at the third position with a PCT of 50%. The series against India, which ended in a 1-1 draw, marked the start of their campaign in this cycle.

NZ and Bangladesh tied on points

New Zealand and Bangladesh met in a two-match Test series last month which ended in a 1-1 draw. The series opened their account in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Both teams walked away with 12 points and a PCT of 50%. Currently, NZ are fourth and Bangladesh are at fifth.

Decoding England and WI's position

England registered a 2-2 draw in the Ashes in this WTC cycle. However, they were docked 19 WTC points for over-rate offenses in the series which pegged them back to the eighth spot. They own only nine points with 15% PCT. Meanwhile, West Indies lost the India series 1-0 which included a washout, handing them four points. WI are seventh with 16.67% PCT.

Sri Lanka languish at the bottom

Sri Lanka suffered a 0-2 defeat against Pakistan in their only series in this series. They hence are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Lankan Lions are yet to open their account in this cycle.

A look at the WTC points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.