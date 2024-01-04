Australia vs Pakistan: Sydney Test hanging in balance

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Australia vs Pakistan: Sydney Test hanging in balance

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:41 pm Jan 04, 202412:41 pm

Australia still trail by 197 runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Day 2 of the ongoing third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney was a rain-curtailed affair with only 46 overs being bowled. The Aussies were 116/2 at stumps with Steve Smith (6*) and Marnus Labuschagne (23*) returning as the unbeaten batters. As Pakistan posted 313/10 after electing to bat first, Australia still trail by 197 runs. Here are further details.

2/6

A 70-run opening stand

Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were brilliant in the morning session as the duo added 70 runs for the first wicket. Warner, playing his farewell Test, fell prey to Agha Salman for 34. Khawaja also threw away his start as Aamer Jamal dismissed him for 47. Smith and Labuschagne consolidated thereafter as rain washed out a significant part of the day.

3/6

2,500 runs at home for Labuschagne

With his 18th run, Labuschagne raced past 2,500 Test runs at home. Playing his 25th Test at home, he averages 65-plus Down Under. Notably, Labuschagne is yet to be dismissed on a duck on home soil. He has 10 fifties and nine tons, including two double tons in Australia (Highest score: 215). Overall, he has raced past 3,890 Test runs, averaging 51-plus.

4/6

How did Pakistan's first innings pan out?

Pakistan were reduced to 47/4. Mohammad Rizwan (88) and Agha Salman (53) then led Pakistan's fight back with a 94-run stand for the sixth wicket. At 227/9, the visitors looked in hot waters before Aamer Jamal came to their rescue. He batted with great intent and scored 82. Jamal added 86 runs alongside number-11 batter Mir Hamza (7*). Meanwhile, Australia were 6/0 at stumps.

5/6

Salman provided the crucial breakthrough

Though all of Pakistan's frontline bowlers were misers in leaking runs, they struggled to break the opening partnership. Skipper Shan Masood then switched the off-spin of Salman as the move turned out to be fruitful. It was a good-length delivery which bounced a bit and took the edge of Warner's blade. Babar Azam did the rest at slips.

6/6

Australia struggled to score freely

Khawaja would be gutted after nicking a shortish delivery down leg to keeper Mohammad Rizwan. He went for a pull shot but could only touch the ball with his glove. Meanwhile, Australia's current run rate in this innings read 2.47 despite the track being pretty fruitful for batters. The young and inexperienced Pakistan bowling unit has hence done a decent job.