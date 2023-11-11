David Warner slams fourth 50-plus score in 2023 World Cup

David Warner slams fourth 50-plus score in 2023 World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:31 pm Nov 11, 202305:31 pm

David Warner has raced to 499 runs in the ongoing event at 55.44

David Warner slammed a solid half-century against Bangladesh in Australia's last league-stage game in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune. The southpaw paced his knock to perfection and ended up scoring 53 off 61 balls (6 fours). This was his fourth 50-plus score in the ongoing competition as the tally includes two centuries. Here are his stats

Another brilliant contribution from Warner

Warner took some time early on as his opening partner Travis Head attacked bowlers from the outset. The southpaw then joined forces with Mitchell Marsh and the duo recorded a century stand for the second wicket. Warner opened up his arms after getting settled as the required run rate was never an issue for the Aussies.

Warner can accomplish this feat

Meanwhile, Warner has raced to 499 runs in the ongoing event at 55.44. He returned with 647 runs in the 2019 competition. He can become the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to accomplish 500-plus runs in two editions of ODI WCs The Indian batting legend accumulated 673 and 523 runs in the 2003 and 1996 events, respectively.

Here are his ODI numbers

Playing his 159th ODI, Warner has raced to 6,896 runs at a brilliant average of 45.66. The tally includes 22 tons and 33 fifties with his best score being 179. 1,491 of his runs have come in ODI WCs at 59.64 (100s: 6, 50s: 5). Versus Bangladesh, Warner owns 259 runs from three ODIs at a sensational 129.50.

Key numbers for Warner

Meanwhile, Warner has raced to 889 ODI runs in 2023 at a brilliant average of 49.38. The tally includes three tons and six fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has raced to 1,461 runs at neutral venues and 1,575 runs in Asia.