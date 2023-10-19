Litton Das scores his third World Cup fifty: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 05:18 pm Oct 19, 2023

Litton Das smashed an 82-ball 66

Bangladesh opener Litton Das slammed a patient half-century against India in Match 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune. The dasher started cautiously but was the reason behind Bangladesh's terrific start. He ended up scoring 66 off 82 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries. Das also shared a 93-run opening stand with Tanzid Hasan. Here are the key stats.

A patient knock from Das

Batting first, Bangladesh were off to a terrific start in front of an incredible Indian bowling attack. While Das got off the mark on his 14th ball, his opening partner Hasan consistently found boundaries. While the latter departed for 51, Das went on to score a 62-ball fifty. He smashed his 12th ODI fifty and a third in the World Cup.

Career stats of Das

Courtesy of his 12th ODI fifty, Das has now raced past 2,400 runs (2,405) at an average of 32.94 in 81 ODIs. He has smashed five centuries overall, out of which three of them have come at home. Meanwhile, it was his second 50+ ODI score against India. In 2023, Das has now raced to 493 runs in 21 ODIs at 27.38.

Das completes 500 runs at neutral venues

During the match, Das attained a feat in ODI cricket. He has now completed 500 runs in the format at neutral venues. The Bangladesh batter now has 510 runs from 18 matches at 30.00 in this regard.