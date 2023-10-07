Rahmanullah Gurbaz becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to 1,000 ODI runs

Rahmanullah Gurbaz becomes fastest Afghanistan batter to 1,000 ODI runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:03 pm Oct 07, 2023

Gurbaz averages over 38 in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has scripted history by becoming the fastest Afghanistan batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the illustrious milestone during his side's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup opener against Bangladesh in Dharamsala. Gurbaz, who is standing in his 27th ODI, entered the game, requiring 42 runs to get the mark. Here we look at his stats.

A steady knock from Gurbaz

Batting first, Afghanistan were off to a steady start as openers Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran (22) added 47 runs for the opening wicket. Gurbaz was the aggressor in the partnership as he found boundaries at regular intervals. The 21-year-old, however, missed out on a fifty, having fallen prey to Mustafizur Rahman. He ended up scoring a 62-ball 47 (4 fours, 1 six).

Gurbaz goes past Rahmat Shah

Gurbaz, who made his ODI debut in 2021, has taken giant strides at the highest level. He took just 27 innings to complete 1,000 ODI runs. No other Afghanistan batter has reached the mark even in 30 innings. Meanwhile, Rahmat Shah was the previous fastest Afghanistan batter to get the feat. He took 31 innings. Overall, Gurbaz has now raced to 1,005 runs.

13th Afghanistan batter to accomplish the milestone

Overall, Gurbaz became the 13th Afghanistan batter to accomplish the 1,000-run mark in ODIs. His average of 38.65 is the highest among Afghan batters with 1,000-plus ODI runs. No other Afghanistan batter has scored more ODI runs since Gurbaz's debut. He has become the second Afghan player after Mohammad Shahzad (2,670) to slam 1,000 ODI runs as a designated wicketkeeper-batter.

Second-fastest to five ODI centuries

Gurbaz slammed a run-a-ball 151 against Pakistan in August this year, his highest ODI score. With this knock, the dasher became the second-fastest batter to accomplish five ODI tons. He took 23 innings to get the landmark. Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and South Africa's Quinton de Kock jointly hold the top spot, having taken 19 innings apiece. Gurbaz also has two ODI fifties under his belt.