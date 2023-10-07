ICC World Cup, SA vs SL: Pitch and weather report

1/6

Sports 2 min read

ICC World Cup, SA vs SL: Pitch and weather report

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:30 am Oct 07, 202310:30 am

The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in Match 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The duel will mark the start of both teams' campaigns in the mega event. Though the Proteas side boasts a far stronger squad on paper, the spin-friendly conditions are more in SL's favor. Here is the pitch and weather report.

2/6

Here are the track conditions

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7 (2:00pm IST). The pitch here mostly remains low and slow throughout the year. It generally helps the spinners but can also favor the new-ball bowlers with some movement. Once the batters get set, they can score runs freely at this venue and the shorter dimensions help their cause.

3/6

Will rain play any part?

Fortunately for the fans, the weather forecast for Delhi on the match day looks promising with no signs of rain. As per Accuweather, it will be a sunny day with clear skies. The humidity levels are expected to be around 45%, making for ideal playing conditions. The wind will be mild, blowing at a speed of 11 KPH.

4/6

Here are the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won 14 of the 28 games played here, losing 13. 223 reads the average first-innings score at this venue. 330/8 by West Indies vs Netherlands in the 2011 World Cup is the highest team score at this venue. India owns the highest successfully chased target at this venue, 278 versus Sri Lanka in 1982.

5/6

Here are the probable XIs

South Africa probable XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi. Sri Lanka probable XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

6/6