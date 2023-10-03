ROI outclass Saurashtra to defend Irani Cup title: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:22 pm Oct 03, 2023

Saurabh Kumar was exceptional with the ball (Photo credit: X/@BCCIDomestic)

The Rest of India (ROI) continued their supremacy in the Irani Cup as they defeated Saurashtra by 175 runs. Sai Sudharsan's crucial fifty helped ROI post a decent total of 308 in the first innings as the bowlers kept the Saurashtra batters in check. Saurabh Kumar, who won the Player of the Match award, was sensational with the ball in both the innings.

A look at the summary of Day 3

Batting first, ROI posted a total of 308 in the first innings, courtesy of a fine fifty from Sudharsan. Parth scalped a fifer. In reply, Saurashtra were bundled out for 214. Arpit Vasavada (54) was the lone warrior for them. Saurabh and Vidwath Kaverappa scalped seven wickets together. ROI were folded for 160 as Bhut finished with 7/53. Chasing 255, Saurashtra folded for 79.

A gutsy knock from Sudharsan

Sudharsan opened the batting for ROI with Mayank Agarwal, and they added 69 runs together, giving ROI a good start. The youngster added another 69 runs with skipper Hanuma Vihari, taking the score beyond the 130-run mark. His 72-run knock came from 164 balls which was studded with seven boundaries. Sudharsan was the only batter who smashed a fifty for ROI.

A solid knock from Vasavada

Vasavada came to the middle when Saurashtra were tottering on 64/4. They had lost Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Sheldon Jackson by then. Vasavada added runs with Prerak Mankad and Parth Bhut to get Saurashtra past 170. Vasavada scored 54 off 127 balls (2 fours) as Saurashtra propelled past 200. He was the final man to depart for Saurashtra on Day 2.

Bhut claimed the career-best match haul

Despite their Saurashtra's defeat, Bhut was exceptional in both innings. The left-arm spinner restricted ROI to only 308 in the first innings as he scalped 5/94. Although his team was lagging behind, Bhut was their primary inspiration as he finished with 7/53 in the second innings. His exquisite bowling bundled out ROI for 180. Bhut finished with a career-best match haul of 12/147.

Sixth bowler with this feat

As per Mohit Shah, Bhut has become the sixth bowler with two five-wicket hauls in an Irani Cup final. Srinivas Venkataraghavan (1969), Gopal Sharma (1988), Anil Kumble (1992), Sairaj Bahutule (1997), and Dodda Ganesh (1996) are the other bowlers with this feat. It is worth noting that Bhut is the first left-arm spinner to reach this landmark.

Bhut scripts this record in the Irani Cup

Bhut has become the ninth bowler to register at least seven wickets in an innings in the Irani Cup final. His second-innings figures of 7/53 are now his best in First-Class cricket (BBI).

Saurabh Kumar proved his prowess

Saurabh was the pick of the bowlers for ROI as he played a big role in folding Saurashtra for 214 in the first innings. He claimed 4/65, dismissing players like Samarth Vyas, Jackson, Vasavada, and Jaydev Unadkat. Saurabh was sensational in the second innings again as he scalped 6/43 to bundle out Saurashtra for only 79. This was his 21st fifer in first-class cricket.

30th Irani Cup win for the Rest of India

With this win over Saurashtra, ROI have clinched their 30th Irani Cup trophy, the most by any team. They featured in two Irani Cups this year and have won both of them. ROI defeated the 2020-21 Ranji Trophy winners, Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs. They followed it up with another win over the reigning Ranji Trophy winners, Saurashtra.