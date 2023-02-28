Sports

Irani Cup, MP vs ROI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 28, 2023, 03:30 pm 3 min read

Mayank Agarwal will lead Rest of India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Champions of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, Madhya Pradesh are gearing up to meet the Rest of India in the 2023 Irani Cup, starting Wednesday (March 1). The in-form Mayank Agarwal will lead ROI and the right-handed opener would aim for a national recall with a thumping performance. Meanwhile, MP will miss batter Rajat Patidar and regular captain Aditya Srivastava. Here's the preview.

Why does this story matter?

The Irani Cup is played between the winners of the Ranji Trophy and a Rest of India team.

The Rest of India team includes players from Ranji sides of various states.

Madhya Pradesh, who won their maiden Ranji title in 2022-23, will now aim to clinch the Irani Cup as well.

ROI will step into the game as favorites.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior will host the contest. Notably, the Irani Cup game will be the first First-Class match in Gwalior in more than six years. The team-winning toss is expected to bat first. Spinners are expected to get substantial assistance. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

MP's first appearance in Irani Cup

As mentioned, MP will be making their maiden appearance in Irani Cup. Rest of India boast 24 wins in 57 appearances in the Irani Cup. While they suffered defeats 25 times, eight matches ended in a draw.

Who has the upper edge?

Himanshu Mantri will lead MP in the absence of regular skipper Aditya Srivastava. Patidar's absence is another massive loss for MP. Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Shubham Sharma, and Yash Dubey are the notable players in the MP camp. Meanwhile, ROI will rely upon the likes of skipper Agarwal, Mukesh Kumar and Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Shams Mulani. ROI are certainly way stronger on the paper.

A look at the probable XIs

Madhya Pradesh (Probable XI): Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (C & WK), Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shubham Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Gaurav Yadav Rest of India (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav (WK), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya

Here are the key performers

With 798 runs in eight games, Abhimanyu Easwaran was Bengal's third-highest run-getter in this year's Ranji Trophy. Bengal's Akash Deep scalped 41 wickets in 10 games this season at 20.9. With 38 wickets in eight games at 20.13, Avesh was MP's highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Mayank Agarwal was the highest run-getter of the season with 990 runs in nine games at 82.5.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Options 1): Himanshu Mantri, Mayank Agarwal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anubhav Agarwal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan (C), Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kartikeya Fantasy XI (Options 2): Upendra Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Anubhav Agarwal, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Yash Dhull, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Sharma, Saurabh Kumar (VC), Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep