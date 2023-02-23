Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur slams her 10th WT20I fifty: Key stats

Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur fought valiantly with a 52-run knock in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals versus Australia. However, her knock wasn't enough as Australia Women claimed a win in the end. India needed 173 runs to win and were going along nicely before Harmanpeet's dismissal changed the complexion. Here we decode Harmanpreet's stats.

Harmanpreet does well for INDW

Harmanpreet came to the crease when India were 28/3. She added a 69-run stand alongside Jemimah Rodrigues (43) for the 4th wicket. Another 40 runs were added alongside Richa Ghosh (14). However, a soft dismissal ended Harmanpreet's stay at the crease. She smashed six fours and a six in a 34-ball knock.

Harmanpreet claims these numbers

Harmanpreet has now raced to 3,058 runs at an average of 28.05. She slammed her 10th fifty. In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet has managed 576 runs at 20.57. She registered her 2nd fifty. Versus Australia Women, Harmanpreet has now scored 563 runs at 51.18. She managed her 3rd fifty.