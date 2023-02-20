Sports

Women's T20 WC, India vs Ireland: Harmanpreet elects to bat

Women's T20 WC, India vs Ireland: Harmanpreet elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 20, 2023, 06:05 pm 1 min read

India and Ireland face each other in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 encounter on Monday. With two wins out of three games, India Women are placed second on the points table of Group B. If India manage to beat Ireland, they'll book a berth in the semis. Ireland have lost all their matches. Here's the toss update.

India have won 2 matches

India overcame Pakistan Women in the first match and then beat West Indies by six wickets. However, they suffered a telling defeat versus England Women to stay second in the group.

India Women Playing XI vs Ireland

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Ireland Women Playing XI vs India

Ireland Women (Playing XI): Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey