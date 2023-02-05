Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Key stats of England

England will be raring to set the stage ablaze in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, starting February 10. England, who are ranked second in the WT20I Team Rankings, were the inaugural T20 winners in 2009. Led by Heather Knight, the Three Lions will bank on their experience to get the job done. We look at their key stats in the T20 WC.

England's performance in Women's T20 World Cup

England beat New Zealand to win their maiden honor in the inaugural edition (2009). They exited in the first round in 2010 while being runner-up in 2012, 2014, and 2018. Meanwhile, they exited in the semi-finals in 2016 and 2020. In the 2020 edition, their semi-final game against India Women was abandoned due to rain. India progressed as they finished atop Group A.

England's performance in numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, England have mustered 24 wins and eight losses in the Women's T20 World Cup (tied: 1). In the only game that ended as a draw, England lost in the one-over eliminator to Australia. England have the second-most wins in the competition after five-time winners Australia (29). England (74.24) have the second-best win percentage after Australia (77.63).

England's top performers in Women's T20 WC

From the current English squad, Natalie Sciver has amassed the most runs (415) while averaging 27.66 (50s: 4). Knight has the second-most runs in this regard (369), averaging 30.75. She also owns a hundred. Sciver, who bowls medium pace, has also pocketed 22 wickets at 13.13. Pacer Katherine Brunt has claimed 15 wickets at 26.46. Spinner Sophie Ecclestone owns 13 scalps at 11.84.

Presenting their highest and lowest scores

As per ESPNcricinfo, England's highest score in the competition reads 176/2 vs Thailand in 2020. Meanwhile, they registered their lowest score (104) against arch-rivals Australia in 2010. They lost the game in the one-ever eliminator.

England have won most Player of the Tournament awards

English players have won the Player of the Tournament award thrice, the most by a nation. Claire Taylor won the maiden honor in 2009, having amassed 199 runs. Charlotte Edwards (172 runs) bagged the award in 2012. With 13 wickets, pacer Anya Shrubsole claimed the honor in 2014. Meanwhile, Brunt is the only Englishwoman to win Player of the Final (3/6 in 2009).

Here is the format of the 2023 Women's T20 WC

The 10 participating teams are divided into two groups comprising five sides each. South Africa qualified on account of being the host of the tournament. Seven other sides gained automatic qualification. Ireland and Bangladesh bagged their spots through the qualifiers. The first round will witness the teams partake in round-robin matches in their respective groups. The top two sides will reach the knockouts.

England are seated in Group B

Group A comprises South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Group B includes India, Pakistan, England, Ireland, and West Indies.

England's squad for 2023 Women's T20 WC

Squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt. Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.