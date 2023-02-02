Sports

Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian with this double in T20s

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 02, 2023, 05:23 pm 2 min read

Hardik is the first Indian to register 4000+ runs and 100+ wickets in T20s (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya claimed mouth-dropping figures worth 4/16 in the final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Hardik played a part as India bundled out NZ on merely 66, thereby registering a 168-run triumph. Earlier, Hardik whipped a 17-ball 30 as India tallied 234/4. He has become the first Indian to register 4000+ runs and 100+ wickets in T20 cricket.

Hardik completes 4,000 T20 runs

During the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, Hardik completed 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. It was his 223rd appearance in the format. His strike rate in T20 cricket reads 139.93. The tally includes 15 half-centuries. On the bowling front, Hardik has 145 wickets at an average of 27.27. Hardik's 4/16 in the 3rd T20I are his best figures in the shortest format.

Over 4,000 runs and 100 wickets

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Hardik is the first Indian to have registered over 4,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 cricket. Former Indian all-rounder, Yusuf Pathan, is Hardik's closest rival (4,852 runs and 99 wickets).

First Indian captain with this feat

Hardik has become the first Indian captain to record a four-wicket haul in T20I cricket. He is the first Indian captain (men's) to do so in any format since Anil Kumble. The latter achieved this feat in both innings of the 2008 Sydney Test. Hardik dismissed Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, and Blair Tickner in the 3rd T20I.

Player of the Series

Coming to bat at 125/3, Hardik stitched a 103-run partnership with Shubman Gill, who ended up scoring his maiden T20I ton. Hardik battered four boundaries and a six to tally a 17-ball 30. Later, he ran down the Kiwi line-up to claim a four-fer. Hardik was adjudged Player of the Series. He amassed 66 runs and picked the joint-most wickets alongside Arshdeep Singh (5).

The summary of 3rd T20I

Opting to bat, India lost Ishan Kishan (1) in the second over. Shubman and Rahul Tripathi scored in tandem as India raced past 80 in no time. Shubman remained unbeaten, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik chimed in with vital cameos to pilot India to 234/4. In return, Hardik and Arshdeep Singh reduced the Kiwis 7/4 as India successfully defended the total.

India record their biggest-ever T20I win

As per ESPNcricinfo, India recorded their biggest-ever win by runs in T20I cricket (168). They bettered their previous win margin of 143 runs (vs Ireland in 2018).