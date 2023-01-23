Sports

Ranji Trophy: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to captain Saurashtra

Jan 23, 2023

Jadeja will lead Saurashtra in the absence of regular skipper Jaydev Unadkat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to return to competitive cricket. Jadeja, who has recovered from his knee injury, is gearing up to feature in Saurashtra's final Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Tamil Nadu. According to reports, he is set to lead Saurashtra in the absence of regular skipper Jaydev Unadkat. It will mark Jadeja's return to the 22 yards after over four months.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja has been named in India's squad for the home Test series versus Australia in February-March.

He last featured in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 in August-September.

He got ruled out midway through the tournament and subsequently underwent surgery in his right knee.

Jadeja's inclusion in India's Test squad is subject to fitness. He, hence, has been asked to play the Ranji game.

Jadeja set to lead Saurashtra

Jadeja will play his first Ranji Trophy match since November 2018. He will lead Saurashtra in the final round of the tournament against Tamil Nadu, starting January 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Marquee players Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara have been rested for the match. Saurashtra, the 2019/20 champions currently top the Elite Group B with 26 points.

Jadeja included for Border-Gavaskar series

Jadeja was included in the 17-man squad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series, starting February 9. Stakes are high as both Australia and India seek an ICC World Test Championship final berth. Australia are all but through but would need at least a draw to qualify without depending on other results. India require at least a 2-0 win for the same.

How has Jadeja fared in Tests?

Jadeja has been stellar in the longest format since his Test debut in 2012. In 60 Tests, the southpaw has mustered 2,523 runs alongside scalping 242 wickets. He particularly enjoys playing against Australia. The left-arm spinner has scalped 63 wickets in just 12 Tests against the Aussies at 18.85 (3 fifers). The tally also includes 387 runs at 29.76 (4 fifties).

Only Indian with three FC triple-tons

Although Jadeja is seen as a bowling all-rounder in Tests, his batting record in red-ball cricket is incredible. He currently owns 6,579 runs in 114 matches at 46.65. The tally includes 12 tons and 43 half-centuries. Notably, he is the only Indian to date to have smashed three triple-centuries in First-Class cricket. All of his three triple-tons have been recorded in Ranji Trophy.